Free online tutoring platform launched for Colorado students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Education Initiative (CEI) announced that they have launched a new partnership with Schoolhouse.world, an online platform that pairs students with tutors around the globe. Schoolhouse.world was launched in early 2020 by Sal Khan, the founder of the popular Khan Academy online learning website, to accelerate learning in these challenging times.

There is no deadline to register, and there are no limits to the number of Colorado students who can take advantage of this opportunity.

“As a close partner for districts and schools across Colorado, it has been clear to us, as schools emerge from COVID-related disruptions, that talking about delivering high impact tutoring at scale is not enough. Colorado students deserve these supports now” said CEI President and CEO Rebecca Holmes. “Schoolhouse.world ensures all Colorado students, regardless of financial considerations, can get the live tutoring they need to meet their unique academic or post-secondary needs. This is a terrific solution regardless of how much students did or didn’t miss out on last year.”

Schoolhouse.world is a breakthrough platform that connects people around the world to free, small-group tutoring sessions. It currently offers tutoring in high school mathematics, exam prep and SAT prep for students over the age of 13, and aims to expand to additional grade levels and topics soon.

Schoolhouse.world first opened its virtual doors to tutors and students from the public in early 2020. People from all over the world volunteered to tutor sessions; high school students, teachers, professionals, and PhDs alike. Since then, Schoolhouse.world has run over a thousand tutoring sessions with students from more than 40 countries. Schoolhouse.world launched its new website in January 2021 and already 500 Colorado students have visited the platform, with many participating in the tutoring experience.

To learn more or sign up, click here.