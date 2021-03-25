Colorado Springs Airport expects more travel with arrival of Southwest Airlines

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Airport expects March to yield much higher traveler numbers.

Airport officials say the arrival of Southwest Airlines a few weeks ago should lead to significantly increased enplanements, which means passengers boarding flights.

Southwest brought 13 more daily flights to Colorado Springs, serving a number of destinations across the west and midwest.

The airlines' aircraft are also bigger than some of the regional jets used by carriers liked United and American at the airport, meaning more seats.