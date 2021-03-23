COVID-19 hits family hard, pushing for more to get the vaccine

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs woman is dealing with the aftermath of losing almost her entire family because of COVID-19.

Aurelia Altamirano is a Colorado resident and a victim of the COVID-19 virus. In addition to contracting the virus herself, she lost her mother and her sister to COVID-19. Now, she is telling her story in hopes of motivating others to get vaccinated.

In October 2020, she lost her mother, sister, and brother all within about a week's difference. Her mother and sister died from COVID-19, and her brother died from complications due to an ulcer. Altamirano told KRDO he was avoiding going to the hospital out of fear of contracting the virus.

In November 2020, she got the virus. She says because of COVID-19, she constantly checks her oxygen levels and regularly uses an oxygen tank.

After so much loss, she's stressing to the Hispanic community in particular the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I was on oxygen tank for three months, and I still use my oxygen tank to sleep, my hair is falling…I am dealing with a lot of the aftermath of this virus," shared Altamirano.

She describes this experience as the worst season of her life. Her fears and anxiety have multiplied after living this.

"It is hard because there was a point, where my mom wouldn't laugh or smile anymore, and it is really hard as a daughter because you try to make sure she has the happiness again, but there is only so much you can do," said Kimberly Huerta, Altamirano's daughter. She is hoping her story will inspire others to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Altamirano says she is working with a psychologist to get her through the trauma and hopes it will help her find happiness again.

To make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment with Peak Vista Community Health Centers, call 2-1-1 or head to their website.

For more information on how to get a vaccine through other providers in Colorado, click here.