Two men rob Colorado Springs business at gunpoint

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - CSPD said 2 men robbed a business at gunpoint on Briargate Boulevard just after midnight on Saturday morning.

The preliminary investigation by police revealed that two suspects entered the business and one of the suspects threatened the employee with a gun while demanding money.

The suspects then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. No other information is available at this time.