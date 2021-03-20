Pueblo police believe alcohol was a factor in high-speed crash

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A driver suspected of DUI crashed into a car at high speed, sending that car into a wall of a Pueblo business Friday night.

Police said they were dispatched to 4th & Chester on a report of a traffic crash around 10:50 pm Friday night.

Photos Courtesy of: Pueblo Police

When officers arrived they found a car had crashed into the side of a building. Police determined that a car was headed westbound over the E. 4th St. bridge at a high rate of speed when it struck a second car from behind. The second car was hit with enough force that it crashed through a brick wall of a business.

The two occupants of the second car were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not yet known at the writing of this story.

Investigators believe alcohol and excessive speed are suspected to have been factors in the crash and the driver of the first car is in custody.