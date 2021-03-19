UCHealth creates program to help with patients who don’t speak English

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted language barriers within our state's health care systems.

At UCHealth, English was not the primary language for roughly 40% of their COVID-19 patients.

Now, the hospital is bridging the gap with a Cultural Navigator program.

UCHealth is collaborating with Project Shine to not only translate but to advocate for patients who don't speak English.

The pilot program has been up and running since October 2020.



Recently, the Cultural Navigator program expanded to other parts of the University of Colorado Hospital, like the neurology department. UCHealth says the program could expand even further.