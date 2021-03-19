Two high schools in Pueblo School District 70 return to full in-person learning

News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- High school students in Pueblo School District 70 are getting ready to return to a normal school schedule.

Pueblo County High School and Pueblo West High School students will be back in the classroom full time starting April 5.

The district says it will use gyms and the cafeteria to host lunch, as well as larger classes.

One of the big factors in bringing students back is making sure all teachers are 14-days past their second dose of the vaccine.

According to the district, all COVID-19 safety measures are still in place.

"COVID guidelines have not changed. Students need to be masked, still need to social distance, one-way hallways, a lot of hand washing, and following up with sickness," said Todd Seip, public information officer for District 70. "Don't come to school if you don't feel well. Exposure and contact tracing are still in play."

Teachers at both high schools are encouraged to hold class outside as the weather continues to warm up.