Sergeant for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office discharged after 4 weeks on ventilator from COVID-19

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office announced Sergeant Nate Kyleberg was discharged from the hospital after battling COVID-19.

Kyleberg spent the last four weeks on a ventilator after being hospitalized with the virus.

While leaving, hospital staff and fellow deputies lined the halls as Kyleberg was taken out of the hospital.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Kyleberg will spend the next several weeks in rehab before heading home.

