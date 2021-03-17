Colorado Springs neighborhood group sets out to build new skatepark

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- In November 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, a group of teens living in Banning Lewis Ranch had an idea. 17 year-old Isaac Padilla and 14 year-old Tyson Robertson, two active BMX riders, wanted a safe place to ride and socialize, without having to drive more than 30 minutes away from home.

"I've met a couple people here who said, 'yeah, I just bought a BMX bike,' or, 'yeah, I just put together a board, like, I want to ride or go to the skatepark but it sucks 'cause it's 30, 45 minutes away," says Isaac.

The vision to build a skatepark next to the pickleball courts on Vista Del Pico Boulevard -- that can be accessible to all ability levels, all ages and all types of wheels, including wheel chairs -- started to come to life after Isaac and Tyson recruited the help from one of their neighbors.

Trevor Newton says he wants to see a place in the neighborhood, not only for area teens to gather, but one his son could one day frequent, too.

"There's such a need in our neighborhood for teens to have a safe place, frankly," says Trevor.

Together, Trevor and Isaac formed the group, Friends of the Banning Lewis Ranch Skatepark, serving as President and Youth President. The group presented the idea for the skatepark the Metro District Board. Met with enthusiastic approval, local businesses and organizations jumped in on the cause, including Oakwood Homes -- who has provided substantial support, and is taking on the responsibility of building the skatepark.

"So far, we have $100,000 secured. Oakwood Homes tasked us with raising $17,500. If we get that, Oakwood Homes is gonna kick in another $100,000," explains Trevor.

"Then we can sign a contract, down payment on the park, and we're gonna start building."

With events planned for later on the on the month to help fundraise for the project, the only thing left to get the build on track and rolling is community support.

To get involved:

RallyUP

GoFundMe

Friends of Banning Lewis Ranch Skatepark Facebook page