Black Hills Energy signs contract for 200-megawatts of new solar energy resource

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Black Hills Energy announced Wednesday it signed a 15-year power agreement for 200-megawatts of utility-scale solar energy. The equipment will be constructed in Pueblo County as part of the Renewable Advantage plan to lower customer energy costs.

Black Hills Energy says the 200-MW of solar energy will create enough clean energy to power about 46,000 homes annually.

“We are very pleased by the broad community support that is driving our Renewable Advantage plan forward,” said Vance Crocker, Black Hills Energy’s vice president for Colorado utilities. “With a project of this magnitude – the first and largest utility-scale solar project for Black Hills Energy – we will assure significant cost savings for our customers while achieving long-lasting environmental benefits and economic vitality for our local and regional economies for years to come.”

Additionally, the company expects more than half of the Black Hills Energy generation in Colorado will come from clean, renewable energy sources by 2023. By 2024, Black Hills Energy says it hopes to see a 70% reduction in carbon emissions.

Black Hills Energy said the solar facility will be owned and operated by 174 Power Global, an independent renewable energy developer.

“We’re committed to working closely with Pueblo and Fremont County leadership, the communities, and stakeholder groups to collectively deliver this project,” said Henry Yun, PhD., president of 174 Power Global. “At every turn, our priority is to execute a well-designed and environmentally sensitive project, which realizes the benefits of a low-cost, reliable source of sustainable energy for the long-term future.”

Construction of the solar facility is expected to begin in 2022 and finish in 2023.