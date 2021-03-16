Man and juvenile charged with attempted murder after motel shooting

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two suspects are in custody after a shooting outside a motel Saturday.

At 7:30 p.m., police arrived at the Super 8 by Wyndham at 1100 Highway 50 West on reports of a shooting.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, a man and a woman were in the motel parking lot talking in a sedan when a large SUV pulled up and blocked the sedan.

A juvenile male got out of the SUV, approached the sedan, and fired four rounds at the man inside the sedan. The man got out and ran while the juvenile chased him, continuing to fire at him.

Another man got out of the SUV and pulled out the woman from the sedan and assaulted her.

Police identified the man was identified as Timothy Baca, 55, who was the woman's ex-husband.

Baca then drove away in the sedan while the juvenile man left in the SUV.

PPD says the male victim was shot but was conscious and breathing. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, police found the SUV at another are motel. The sedan was found across the street from Baca's residence.

Police contacted Baca at his home and arrested him for Complicity to Commit Murder in the 1st Degree, 3rd Degree Assault, and Domestic Violence.

On Monday, an officer found the juvenile suspect in a truck on the east side of town. After a short pursuit, the driver stopped in the 400 block of W. 5th Street.

Police say all three occupants of the truck were taken into custody without incident and the juvenile suspect was arrested.

He is charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit 1st Degree Murder.