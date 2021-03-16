Colorado Springs police arrest man for stealing gun, expensive items from storage units

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - Police are searching for more victims after a gun and other items were stolen from several storage units.

They ask that, if you are the owner of a storage unit, to please take time to visit your unit and ensure nothing has been stolen and it has not been broken into.

Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department say a storage unit at Secure Care on North Nevada Avenue was burglarized in February.

As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at another storage unit at the Secure Care on King Street, where detectives found stolen property from the original burglary on N Nevada, and from storage units within the King Street facility. Another search warrant was also issued for a home on Garland Avenue where additional stolen property was recovered, including a stolen gun and ammunition.

Photos courtesy of CSPD

The suspect, 34-year-old Tomasz Kellams, was arrested March 3.

Click here for the full list of stolen items recovered during the investigation.

If you discover any missing items, or that your storage unit has been illegally entered, you're asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.