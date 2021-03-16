Car hits ice on I-25 causing a chain reaction of crashes

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A chain reaction of car crashes happened on I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday night, after a car hit a patch of ice and lost control.

CSPD said they responded to a crash Monday night around 11:00pm, on southbound I-25 near Exit 148, just north of Garden of the Gods Rd.

According to police, a Hyundai sedan hit a patch of ice, lost control, and crashed into a guardrail. A driver in a Kia saw the crash happen and stopped to check on the driver. That's when police said a Mitsubishi lost control on the icy road while trying to pass a semi truck, and crashed into the Kia.

Investigators said all three cars were severely damaged as a result of the crash, and the occupant of the Mitsubishi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said I-25 south was closed in that area for approximately an hour and a half during the investigation.