COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a crash around 3:15 Sunday morning on Academy Blvd.

CSFD said when they arrived on-scene at Rebecca Lane and Academy Blvd., they found people trapped inside the car.

Firefighters and rescue personnel worked to successfully extricate those inside and the victims were transported to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.