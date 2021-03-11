Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo down to 2 COVID patients

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After being forced to transfer COVID-19 patients to other hospitals late last year, Parkview Medical Center currently only has two patients being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital.

One of the two patients at Parkview Medical Center is currently on a ventilator.

"This is truly a new low for us," said Parkview's Chief Medical Doctor Sandeep Vijan. "We have been trending in the mid to high single digits through most of January and February."

Dr. Vijan says Parkview hit its peak on November 30, 2020. At that time, the hospital was treating 138 patients for COVID-19.

Parkview Medical Center's Chief Doctor credits the decline in hospitalizations to community efforts, temporary immunity for past cases, and the rollout of the vaccines.

According to the Pueblo County Department of Public Health and Environment, 22,961 people have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from providers located in Pueblo.

"Pueblo County has done very very well with the vaccine program," said Dr. Vijan. "So we now have heard immunity developing in our community."

The vaccination population is still susceptible to contacting COVID-19. However, Dr. Vijan says you are more likely to have a mild illness and recover from home.

COVID numbers may be down, but health officials in Colorado say the fight isn't over.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, scientists believe the COVID-19 variant virus is more transmissible, which could lead to a possible surge of cases in the Spring. The CDC has more information on this topic.

"The UK variant, the California variant, the South African variant, we know the vaccine protects you from those variants as well, but not as effective as traditional COVID-19 vaccines," said Dr. Vijan.

Dr. Vijan says Colorado needs to start vaccinating the general population in mass if they want to avoid a Spring surge in COVID cases.

Meanwhile, communities across the country and in Colorado are easing up on restrictions. Some are even opting out of all COVID-19 related restrictions. On Wednesday, Custer County's Board of Health reaffirmed their decision to remove all COVID-19 related restrictions, despite pushback from the CDPHE.

"It's a little premature to say we are done," said Vijan. "There is light at the end of the tunnel. We are approaching a really good space, but just to say mask off, everybody go back to normal life -- that is premature."