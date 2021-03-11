2 charged for animal cruelty after search at Penrose

News

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people are facing multiple charges of animal cruelty after several dogs were found suffering with severe medical issues in Penrose.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office executed a warrant at a property on R Street Wednesday and found six animals with medical issues. Investigators also found a dead goat that had been shot. The injured animals were seized with the help of the Colorado Humane Society and Fremont Veterinarians, according to FCSO.

The sheriff's office said two residents at the property, identified as Samantha and Randy Klotz, were charged with a total of seven counts of animal cruelty. Samantha was cited for five counts while Randy was cited for two counts.

Investigators began looking into the Klotz's property after they applied for a state license and a Department of Agriculture agent conducted an on-site inspection.