Fremont County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing, at-risk man

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing, at-risk man who hasn't been seen or heard of since Monday.

Deputies say Roy Lynn Maynard Jr., 66, left his Cañon City home early in the evening of March 8. He was driving a maroon 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

According to deputies, the Jeep was found inside Teller County on March 9, with no sign of Maynard.

Maynard is described as a white man, 5'10" tall, weighs 168 pounds, grey hair, and hazel eyes.

It's unknown what Maynard was wearing when he left his home.

Deputies say he has several medical needs that require medication. Maynard also left his cell phone at his home.

If you see him, you're asked to call the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at (719)-276-5555 option 8.