CSU banks on batteries for energy future

News

There is a lot of buzz about achieving 100% renewable energy these days.

Unfortunately, the sun doesn't always shine, and the wind doesn't always blow.

Colorado Springs Utilities believes the solution to that inconsistency is large industrial batteries.

CSU's Pike Solar and Storage Project, located in the same area as other solar arrays, incorporates recent improvements in both solar and battery technology.

CEO Aram Benyamin explained that the batteries will be re-charged by excess solar energy that's generated but not needed at that moment.

"That gives us additional capabilities of storing the energy that we generate that we don't need at that period of time, and we can discharge that energy at night or at the time that we need it the most," he said.

Currently, the largest battery storage project in Colorado belongs to United Power in Weld County.

United's vending machine-size batteries can collectively produce 4 megawatts for about 4 hours.

Chief Rsource Officer Dean Hubbock says they have worked brilliantly so far.

"When we've called for the dispatch, it's operated and functioned. So I don't think we could have asked for any better results than what we've got right there."

Hubbock adds that while battery performance has increased tremendously over the last decade, the cost has actually plummuted.

"Those price points are coming down, and it is by far, depending on how you want to use it, very cost effective," says Hubbock.

Mike Kruger, President of the Colorado Solar and Storage Association, agrees.

"They're getting better and cheaper, as we learn how to build and install them."

Krueger agrees that both price and performance have come a long way, and make solar energy a cost-effective solution for utilities instead of just the "feel good" solution that it

once was.

"Solar (cost) is down 90% over 10 years. So what used to cost a dollar now costs a dime," he explains.

Still, there are concerns.

Many conservative groups like PragerU question whether renewable sources can ever produce enough energy to allow utility companies to completely move away from fossil fuels like coal and natural gas.

Even former President Trump expressed his doubts during a debate back in Cctober.

"It (solar) is not powerful enough yet to really run our big beautiful factories that we need to compete with the world. So it's all a pipe dream."

Benyamin claims batteries are the future, not a pipe dream, but he admits that battery technology must continue improve in the coming years in order for them to store larger amounts and run for longer periods of time.

Until that happens, fossil fuels like natural gas and coal will remain in the background, to ensure CSU can meet the city's needs.

"In the foreseeable future, we see gas generation as part of our system, but eventually I think we will come to a point where technology is going to solve that problem and storage will become that bridge to 100% renewable," says Benyamin.

In the big picture, 100% renewable is still a long way away.

Even when the new Pike Solar and Storage Project comes online in 2023, only about 27% of CSU's power will come from renewable sources.

Statewide, it's a similar percentage.

The governor's goal is to be 100% renewable by 2040

If that goal is to be met, the state will need a lot more solar, wind, and battery projects over the next 20 years.