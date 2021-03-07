First cases of South African Variant detected in Colorado

News

The state laboratory has detected Colorado's first three cases of the South African variant of the coronavirus.



In a joint release with Chaffee County Health and the Colorado Department of Corrections, CDPHE announced the cases include two staff members and one inmate at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex (BVCC) in Chafee County.



68 cases of variant B.1.351 have now been detected in 17 jurisdictions across the United States.



The state lab will now sequence all positive tests from the correctional facility to look for variants. Everyone exposed at the facility will complete a 14-day quarantine.

CDPHE will host a vaccination clinic for family members and close contacts of staff later this week.

Stay with KRDO.com for any developments.