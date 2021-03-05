Free admission for Girl Scouts at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum is offering complimentary admission to Girl Scouts starting March 8 through March 14.

This is in honor of National Girl Scout Day, which is March 12.

Girl Scouts must be wearing their sash, vest, or a Girl Scouts t-shirt to be given free admission at the door.

The museum will be closed to general admission March 9 and March 10, but groups of 15 or more can visit by appointment.

To make a group appointment, contact groupsales@usopm.org.

For more information on COVID-19 safety at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, click here.