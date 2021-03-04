Two suspects break into Pueblo West storage facility

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is seeking help to identify suspects involved in a Pueblo West burglary.

According to deputies, a storage unit facility was burglarized early Thursday morning.

The suspects were caught on camera.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals, this incident, or other recent storage facility robberies in Pueblo West and Blende is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.