Contest to name snowplow open to Colorado elementary students

COLORADO (KRDO) -- During a press conference Wednesday with the Colorado Department of Transportation, Governor Jared Polis unveiled a contest asking elementary school students to name a snowplow.

The contest is open to all elementary school students, kindergarten through fifth grade, in Colorado.

Students are asked to follow the guidelines below:

The name needs to be limited to 15 characters, one or two words that will fit on the sticker Example: Snowball or Snow Patrol

It can't include your name

No profanity or inappropriate language

Submissions are due by Friday, March 26. Governor Polis and CDOT will review all submissions and pick 20 winners.

The winning snowplow names will be announced in early May. The winners will have the opportunity to take a photo with the snowplow with their name on it.

For information on how to submit your name, click here.