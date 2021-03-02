Owner of HellScream charged with sexual assault on child

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police say one of the owners of HellScream Haunted House has been charged with sexual assault of a child for a relationship that happened in the mid-2000s.

According to CSPD, Vincent Stites, 49, is accused of being in a consensual sexual relationship with an underage girl. CSPD says the victim was a member of his youth group in the mid-2000s.

Detectives began investigating after receiving a report in September 2020. Police arrested Stites last Wednesday, Feb. 24. We're still awaiting a mugshot.

CSPD says Stites was a youth pastor at Friendship Assembly of God in Colorado Springs, in addition to owning the haunted house amusement center.

We're working on getting more information on this investigation. Check back for updates.