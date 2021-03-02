Colorado brewery brings awareness to avalanche safety through new IPA

News

ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- An Arvada brewery found a creative way to bring awareness to avalanche safety.

This has been one of the deadliest avalanche seasons ever in Colorado. That's why New Image Brewing Company created a new beer to start a conversation about safety.

It's called "Pole Whacker", and its purpose is to raise awareness about adventuring into Colorado's backcountry.

There is a QR code on each can that you can scan with your smartphone. The code takes you to the Know Before You Go website that has free information on avalanche safety.

New Image Brewing says the first step in staying safe is staying informed.

Pole Whacker is a West Coast IPA with 8% alcohol. New Image Brewing says some of the proceeds go towards the Colorado Avalanche Information to support avalanche forecasting and education.

