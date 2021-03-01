Lt. Gov. Primavera to visit vaccine clinics across Southern Colorado

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (KRDO) - In an effort to ensure all Coloradans get vaccinated, Colorado Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera will visit several COVID-19 vaccination clinics across Colorado.

In Southern Colorado, she will be visiting two clinics, one in Colorado Springs and another in Pueblo. Primavera will visit a clinic at the Westside Community Center in Colorado Springs around 11 a.m., then head to Steel City to visit a clinic hosted at Boone's Dream Guest House around 12 p.m.

The Polis-Primavera administration is partnering with providers and local communities to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine is equitably available and administered efficiently.

Appointments for both of these clinics have been filled, walk-ins will not be available.

In Colorado, anyone over the age of 65 is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. moderate and high-risk healthcare workers, first responders, PreK-12 educators, and childcare workers.

Lt. Gov. Primavera, who is 70, received her first vaccine in January.