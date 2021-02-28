Two people killed in multi-vehicle crash Sunday

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were killed in a 3-vehicle crash Sunday, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

According to CSP, the crash happened at the intersection of Shoup Road and Vollmer Road.

The 24-year-old driver of a 2004 Saturn sedan was headed east on Shoup and did not stop for a stop sign. His car hit the passenger side of a 2005 Lexus sedan heading south, driven by a 72-year-old man.

Due to the force of the impact, both cars began rotating. The Lexus was hit a second time by a Ford F150 driving north.

The driver of the Lexus and his 62-year-old female passenger died in the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.