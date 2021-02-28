Suspected felon wanted on nationwide extradition warrant, arrested at motel

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police arrested a wanted felon early Sunday morning at a Pueblo motel.

Police said that around 3:00 am, one of their officers ran a license plate check on a car near Highway 50 and N. Elizabeth street. The check came back with an alert on Vidal Garcia-Romo, a wanted felon out of Alamosa County.

According to police, the car pulled into the parking lot of a local motel and police made contact with the driver, who gave the officer a false name.

Two additional police officers arrived on-scene to assist, and the officers soon discovered the driver was indeed Garcia-Romo.

They arrested Garcia-Romo for a felony warrant and a misdemeanor warrant out of Alamosa County and a felony, no-bond nationwide extradition warrant out of DOC’s Fugitive Extradition Unit for the original charges of Robbery & Burglary.