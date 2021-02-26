Pueblo police: missing girl possibly with non-custodial mother

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is searching for a missing child that might be with their non-custodial mother.

Police are looking for Anai Andrade. She's described as 5 ft, 98 pounds, long black/brown hair, brown eyes, and she wears glasses.

Andrade might be with her mother, Jazmine Rodriguez. According to police, Rodriguez does not have custody of Andrade.

Police say Rodriguez might be living in a blue SUV, with no plates listed.

Please contact Pueblo Police Dispatch if you have any information at (719)-553-2502