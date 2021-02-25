Truck plunges off cliff on Red Mountain Pass

News

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Thursday, morning a driver plunged over a cliff on Red Mountain Pass. He spent hours laying in a river being rescued by a CDOT employee.

According to the Ouray County Sheriff's Office, a man driving a truck veered off the road, falling hundreds of feet below into a river. He spent hours screaming for help. Eventually, a local CDOT driver found him.

Dack Klein was driving when he noticed the debris from the accident and heard the driver crying out for help.

Ouray County Sheriff's Office

Rescue crews arrived on the scene, an Ouray firefighter, Adam Kunz, maintained contact with the driver and rescue personnel while they worked to reach him.

Ouray County Sheriff's Office

The driver was taken to Fellin Park and then transported to Montrose Hospital by Care Flight.

Ouray County Sheriff's Office

No word on the extent of his injuries, or what caused the crash.

Ouray County Sheriff's Office

The Ouray County Sheriff's Office credited the Ouray Volunteer Fire Department, Ouray Mountain Rescue Team, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Department of Transportation, and the Care Flight of Montrose in help with the rescue.