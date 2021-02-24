Pueblo man arrested after shooting woman in neck

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after a shooting on Monday.

On Monday, Pueblo police responded to the 600 block of Colorado Avenue at 10 p.m. after a call came in about a shooting. The caller said her husband had shot a woman in their home, saying the victim and her husband were arguing before the incident.

At the scene, officers found John Anderson, 83, outside of the house. The victim was inside the home.

According to PPD, the victim had been shot in her upper shoulder/lower neck. She was conscious and was able to speak with officers.

Police took a statement from the victim at the scene and after she was transported to a local hospital. She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anderson was taken into custody and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center. He was charged with 1st Degree Assault.

PPD says while the relationship between the suspect and the victim is unknown, the victim had recently been living with the suspect and his wife.