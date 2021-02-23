Bill would allow alcohol to-go indefinitely in Colorado

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado lawmakers are considering a new bill that would permanently allow the offering of takeout and delivering alcoholic beverages.

During the pandemic, Colorado law has authorized certain license holders who normally offer alcoholic beverages on the licensed premises, to offer takeout and delivery of alcoholic beverages.

That authorization was first extended in June 2020, however, it is set to repeal on July 1, 2021.

If House Bill 21-1027, Continue Alcohol Beverage Takeout And Delivery, passes, the repeal to continue the authorization indefinitely.

