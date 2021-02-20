Fort Carson service member arrested after deadly shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Fort Carson sergeant was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly shooting and killing a woman in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the El Paso County Jail.
Police were called to the shooting at a home on Squawbush Ridge Grove, off South Circle, around 1:00 a.m. Saturday. They say the woman was dead when they got there.
Dermot Blake, who lives at the address, was booked into the El Paso County Jail around 10:00 a.m. for charges of first degree murder and child abuse without injury.
Fort Carson confirmed Blake is an active duty sergeant on the military base, but would not give KRDO a statement on the situation.
Police say several other people were inside the home during the shooting, but they believe they have everyone involved accounted for.
Comments
1 Comment
Another needless death caused by Joe BiDumb!
How many people have to die under his rule?
85,000 plus dead due to COfluVID and his failure to create a vaccine or implement his “Plan”!
Now he has turned our “White Supremest” (Supposedly) against civilians! I can’t want to see this Privileged White Radicals mugshot! Can’t you?