Red Rocks Amphitheater plans to submit variance request to host concerts

News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Red Rocks Amphitheater plans on submitting a variance request by the end of the month that will allow the venue to host concerts this summer.

We’re excited to see COVID numbers improve and are hopeful that, while it won’t be a completely "normal" summer, our community is getting back to the business of fun. It’s up to all of us to help in the goal of opening our venues, so mask up 😷! — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) February 18, 2021

Considering that April is the Red Rocks' 80th anniversary, the venue hopes to celebrate with concerts and other entertainment.

After nearly a year of no major concerts and stripped-down events, the hope is to have concerts back by summer.

KRDO asked viewers if they'd be willing to go to concerts this summer in Friday's web question:

Red Rocks says it's planning to apply for a variance, so it can hold events this summer. Posted by KRDO NewsChannel 13 / KRDO.com on Friday, February 19, 2021

Red Rocks told KRDO, concerts will have COVID-19 safety guidelines implemented to ensure everyone's safety.