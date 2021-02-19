Skip to Content
Red Rocks Amphitheater plans to submit variance request to host concerts

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Red Rocks Amphitheater plans on submitting a variance request by the end of the month that will allow the venue to host concerts this summer.

Considering that April is the Red Rocks' 80th anniversary, the venue hopes to celebrate with concerts and other entertainment.

After nearly a year of no major concerts and stripped-down events, the hope is to have concerts back by summer.

Red Rocks says it's planning to apply for a variance, so it can hold events this summer.

Red Rocks told KRDO, concerts will have COVID-19 safety guidelines implemented to ensure everyone's safety.

