Letecia Stauch in court for possible conflict with legal team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Letecia Stauch, accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch, was back in court Monday for a conflict hearing.

That means there's likely a conflict between Stauch and her legal team.

"The court did not make a finding on that, and instead, sent the case back to the original division for an Arguello advisement," District Attorney and prosecutor, Michael Allen told KRDO. "Which essentially means, typically, and I'm speaking in general terms here, that somebody wants to represent themselves."

It's unclear when Stauch will be back in court for that hearing, but her preliminary hearing, where the judge will decide if prosecutors have enough evidence to move forward with the trial, is set for March 11.

With Stauch's legal team potentially on the line, DA Allen said that date could be pushed back.

Letecia Stauch is charged with first degree murder and tampering with evidence, after Gannon Stauch went missing from their home in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood of Colorado Springs last January. His body was later found in Florida.