Two cars caught between two semi-trucks

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just north of Larkspur, a crash on I-25 sandwiched two cars between two semi-trucks.

The Colorado State Patrol out of Castle Rock closed all northbound lanes between Ridge Gate Parkway and Lincoln Avenue.

This accident wasn't the only one drivers had to endure Thursday, state patrol also reported a commercial vehicle hit a light rail bridge.

No word on the number of injuries, or what specifically caused the accidents.