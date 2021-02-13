Centura Health postpones second day of mass vaccine event due to weather conditions

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Centura Health is postponing its second day of vaccinations at the Broadmoor World Arena due to extreme weather conditions, according to the health care system.

A statement from Centura Health reads, "The safety and well-being of our caregivers and patients is our top priority. As a result of the deteriorating weather conditions, Centura, in partnership with CovidCheck Colorado, has made the decision to reschedule Sunday’s drive-through mass vaccine event."

The clinic will be rescheduled for Saturday, February 20th.

According to a spokesperson, individuals scheduled to receive the vaccine Sunday, February 14th will automatically be invited to return on February 20th. Participants will receive a confirmation via email. The clinic remains invite-only.