Tax season 2021: What you need to know

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The IRS officially began accepting and processing tax returns for the 2021 season Friday, but circumstances caused by the pandemic may affect people's returns.

Here's what you need to know:

Will stimulus check money be taxed?

"It is not going to be taxed, but you do include it on your return. It kind of reconciles. So, how the IRS use it is if somebody got too much then they don’t have to pay it back and it’s not going to decrease their refund or anything like that. But, let’s say they didn’t get what they should have gotten. Then what will happen is, you include that on your tax return under the Recovery Rebate Credit and so you can get the full amount of what you hadn’t received yet," Amanda Hill said, with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.

Are unemployment benefits taxable?

"It is and that that is a big thing that people are missing because they don’t believe that the unemployment is taxable. But, it is 100% taxable and has to be included on your tax return. Here in Colorado, there is a possibility that you could receive two 1099’s depending on which part of the extra federal unemployment that you received. So, be on the lookout for that."

What if I took on a side job to compensate for lost income during the pandemic?

"We’re seeing a lot of that this year already with Uber, DoorDash, InstaCart, any of those things that people are doing for side work is taxable income and has to be included whether they receive a form or not. Most of the time they can log into their accounts and it will have all of the tax forms that they need to file. This is new this year. It gets reported on a 1099-NEC. It’s called a Non-employee Compensation form. It used to be reported on a 1099-MISC, but that form changed. So, that’s new for this year. If you receive a 1099-NEC, it just means that you had self-employment income and it has to be reported on your tax return."

