Nursing home resident sees family after nearly one year because of pandemic

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One nursing home resident was able to finally see her family after more than a year apart.

After Marilyn Jenson received her first two doses of the COVID vaccine, she was able to sit down in the same room with her children.

Her two sons, Terry and Randy, and her daughter-in-law Tricia sat down together. Still, they were socially distancing.

"I just couldn't hardly believe it was going to happen." said Jensen.

In June, her family was able to visit, but only outside and at a distance.

Her son, Randy, said this was a special moment.

"It's really emotional because like I said we haven't been in the same room with her, even though we can give her a hug right, it's just being able to not have to look through a window."