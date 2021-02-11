Suspect in Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch sexual assault case faces new charges

News

CHAFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect involved in the Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch obscenity case faces additional charges in a new, unrelated case.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a warrant for the arrest of Herbert Lucas Scott, 21, was issued for Wrongs to At-Risk Adults, Sexual Assault, and Unlawful Sexual Conduct.

The victim in the latest case is a 22-year-old at-risk adult and knows Scott outside of the camp.

Authorities say this is unrelated to the allegations made at the Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch.

Scott turned himself in to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. He is being held without bond.

CBI says regarding the Pony Patch investigation, Scott faces three counts of obscenity, nine counts of Sexual Assault on a Child by one in a position of trust, and one charge of Sex Assault on a Child.

The victims' ages range from 9 to 18, all but the recent victim were clients or visitors at the ranch.

CBI agents say they are working with families and asking them to speak to children who may have been in contact with Scott at the camp or other locations. Anyone with information, or would like to report any inappropriate behavior, is asked to call the Chaffee County CrimeStoppers at (719)-539-5299