Substitute teachers getting vaccinated at Colorado Springs’ first drive-thru clinic

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Local leaders will visit the city’s first “drive-up” vaccine clinic on Thursday afternoon.

Centura Health plans to give 5,000 vaccines over the three-day clinic to eligible pre-registered patients. Thursday’s short session (1 pm-6 pm) will be the pilot for the full-day sessions on Saturday and Sunday. Centura expects patients on Thursday to be primarily educators.

One educator, Madelyn Watson, who is a substitute teacher with D3 will be getting the vaccine at Thursday's clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena. Getting educators vaccinated is providing some relief, in an effort to avoid a substitute shortage that schools experienced months ago during the peak of the pandemic.

Thursday's 'pilot” activation of the city’s first drive-up vaccination clinic will host local leaders, including Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer, Dr. Brian Erling, Chief Executive Officer, Penrose St. Francis/Centura Health, Dr. Robin Johnson, Medical Director, El Paso County Health, Devra Ashby, Chief Communications Officer, Colorado Springs School District 11.