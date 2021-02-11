AAA Travel Tip: Colorado pedestrian fatalities increase

News

Colo. (KRDO) -- A new report from AAA Colorado shows pedestrian fatalities are on the rise.

According to the study, the number of pedestrians killed has nearly doubled since 2009. Nationally, that number is up about 90%, with the average only about 55%.

AAA says there are many factors that have played into the increase. More people have moved into cities, populations have grown, more people are choosing to walk, vehicles are getting bigger, and more people are texting and driving.

For Colorado Springs, 93% of the total increase of crashes happens at places without an intersection. Additionally, 84% of fatalities in 2018 were speed-related.

AAA says a few tips to keep each other safe is to slow down, watch for pedestrians, and pay attention. When it comes to pedestrians, avoid jaywalking, use crosswalks when possible, and make sure vehicles can see you.

For more tips on how to stay safe, go to AAA's website.