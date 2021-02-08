Police identify victim in shooting last week off Galley Rd

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police identified the victim in a shooting that happened in the 3900 block of Galley Rd. on February 5,

Police say, John Richard Roth, 44, was found dead after reports of a shooting at an apartment complex. His death is considered a homicide.

CSPD also say another man was involved in the incident, and he was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police say this investigation is active, no word on a suspect or what led up to the shooting.