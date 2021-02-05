Pueblo police asking for help finding missing adult

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police are searching for Fred McMillian who has not been seen since February 1.

McMillan, 78, is described as a white male, approximately 5'08, 140 pounds, white hair on the side and back of his head, bald on top, walks with a shuffle, and does not stand up straight.

Police say he was potentially driving a 2004 green Hyundai Elentra.

It's unknown whether or not he has any medical conditions or has any family members in the area.

You're asked to call Pueblo police at approximately (719) 553-2502 or 9-1-1.