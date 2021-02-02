Two men stabbed at east Colorado Springs gas station

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are looking for a man involved in two stabbings at a gas station in east Colorado Springs.

At 10:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 1800 block of N. Circle Dr. At the scene were two adult male victims.

The men told the police a transient man approached them, asking for money. That's when an altercation occurred, resulting in the suspect stabbing the two men with a knife.

Police say both victims were treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to CSPD, the suspect is described as a 30-year-old white man, 6'0" tall, medium build, and was wearing a dark-colored hoodie.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police at (719)-444-7000.