Against all odds: Colorado Springs Man opens restaurant amid pandemic, days after having second child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo - (KRDO) - Felipe's 109, a "new-mex" restaurant, just opened in southern Colorado Springs.

It’s been a whirlwind two months for the restaurant's owner, Felipe Velasquez, who said he got the keys to the building just this past December.

Felipe's 109 started as a food truck. Six months in, after receiving a great response from the community, Velasquez said he decided to expand.

But the timing could not be more challenging.

On top of opening amid a pandemic, Velasquez said his wife just came home from the hospital on Friday after giving birth to their second child.

Both of their children have special needs.

Velasquez is depending on the restaurant to get them the care they need.

"That we could give them hope, that we can give them a place of hope, of peace, so that they know there are people who support them," said Velasquez. "This is what we have, this is it. There is no failure, we're going forward."

Felipe said the restaurant was inspired by his New Mexico roots.

The “taco burgers” and “drunk nachos”, both crowd favorites on their food truck, are also available at their restaurant.

Velasquez says he hopes his restaurant will serve as a reminder to special needs kids that anything is possible.

Felipe's 109 is located on 3008 South Academy Boulevard.