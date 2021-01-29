El Paso County COVID-19 data trends showing promise

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New data from the El Paso County Health Department shows promising signs in the fight against COVID-19.

Most notably, hospitalizations are trending down from previous peaks experienced in November. According to the county health department, the seven-day average daily admissions is currently 6 per day.

The county's two-week incidence rate officially moved within the Level Orange threshold earlier this week, when it reached 349.9. However, an incidence of 175 or below is required to move to Level Yellow.

Deaths from the virus are also showing promise. No deaths from the virus were reported from January 24th - 28th, for the first time since November 2nd.

