Negative COVID test now required for all travelers coming into the U.S.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As of Tuesday, January 26, all travelers will need to present a negative COVID test to get into the United States.

Aidan Ryan, the Marketing and Communications Manager at the Colorado Springs Airport, says the test will be checked at the departing international country.

"Make sure you do have a COVID test that is negative prior to flying for an international flight and that is for anyone over the age of two," Ryan said.

The new rule also requires the test to be within three days of the flight.

"That test is not getting the results in within those first three days, it's actually having a test within that three day period before you travel," Ryan said.

Eugene Nieves was traveling through the Colorado Springs Airport on his way to Seattle when KRDO asked him about the new policy that many countries have had in place for a long time.

"Way past over you due, it's [COVID-19 pandemic] been going on a year now," Nieves said.

Nieves also said he thinks negative tests should be required when traveling domestically.

There are some countries, like Mexico, that do not require a negative COVID test. Ryan tells travelers, know before you go.

"It is best to check with your airline as well as that country to what the verification is to arriving to that country and then knowing that when you are returning to the US you will need that verification of a negative COVID test," Ryan said.

The CDC will allow people who have already recovered from COVID to present documentation showing recovery from COVID instead of a negative COVID test. If this applies to you, check with your health care provider on how to gather roof of your recovery during your international travels.

For more information on the new requirement click here.