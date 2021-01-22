Colorado considered one of the safest states during COVID-19, according to report

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A recently released report says Colorado is ranked third for being one of the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The analysis released by WalletHub looked into each state's rates of vaccinations, positive tests, hospitalizations, deaths, and transmissions. The data used to compile this information is from January 20.

Another chart shows Colorado ranked very well when it comes to the lowest death rates of COVID-19 and a high amount of vaccinations being administered.

As of Friday, Colorado has vaccinated more than 333,000 people with the first dose of the vaccine. That same data shows 4,709 have died due to COVID-19 with 5,462 deaths among cases.

The states considered safer than Colorado were Vermont and Alaska. As for the least safe states, Arizona was ranked last followed by Alabama and Mississippi.