today at 1:40 pm
Published 1:03 pm

Pueblo’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic set to reopen after weeklong closure

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, the county's COVID-19 clinic at the Pueblo Mall is set to reopen on Thursday after a week long hiatus.

Last week, Pueblo Health Officials were forced to shut down the facility due to a shortage of vaccines. KRDO is told the Pueblo County Health Department received a decent shipment of vaccines on Tuesday that will allow the facility to reopen.

Lisa Shorter with the Pueblo County Health Department says around 10,000 people older than the age of 70 are pre-registered and are awaiting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pueblo County.

The plan is to vaccinate 750 people on Thursday and 500 people on Friday. From Tuesday to Friday next week, Shorter says they hope to vaccinate 1,000 seniors a day.

