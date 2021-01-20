Man dies from injuries days after intersection crash at Barnes Rd. and Antelope Ridge Dr.

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department released more information about a crash that happened at the intersection of Barnes Road and Antelope Ridge Drive on Saturday at 2:38 p.m.

According to the Major Crash Team, a gray Tesla sedan was driving westbound on Barnes Rd. and attempted an unprotected left turn onto southbound Antelope Ridge Dr. under a yellow light. In the process of that turn, the Tesla struck an eastbound black Honda hatchback that also had a yellow light.

The Honda went off the right side of the road, hit a fire hydrant, and the driver was partially ejected.

Detectives identified the Honda driver as Mick Gardner. He was taken to a nearby hospital and died Jan. 18 as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Detectives say neither excessive speed nor impairment are considered factors in this crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Major Crash Team has since assumed responsibility for the investigation.